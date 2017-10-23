Racing Club Warwick inflict further misery on Clipstone

Racing Club Warwick moved into the second round of the FA Vase with a goal in each half accounting for ten-man Clipstone, writes Paul Okey.

Racers were already ahead courtesy of a superb strike from Liam Naven-Jones when Clipstone captain Ben Rogers was shown an instant red for a reckless challenge on Marc Passey and wasted several gilt-edged chances to make the scoreline more comfortable after Joe Carter had doubled their advantage in the 65th minute.

Sean Kavanagh puts in the cross for Racing Club's second.

However, with Clipstone looking every inch a side who had suffered 14 successive league defeats, Tom Cross, despite being left exposed by his defence on more than occasion, barely had a save to make.

Luke Church was pulled up for a marginal offside in the tenth minute before Racers opened the scoring 60 seconds later. A strong challenge from Mike Ellis won the ball which rebounded to Naven-Jones and he picked his spot from the edge of the area to curl a shot past the diminutive Levi Owen in the Clipstone goal.

A Rich Powell mistake presented Clipstone with a chance of a leveller but with only Cross to beat, Rogers blazed his shot high and wide.

Church should have done better with a point-blank header from a Slevin corner before Clipstone were reduced to ten, Rogers catching Passey long after the ball had gone with a two-footed lunge.

The visitors were again guilty of a glaring miss in the 28th minute, Tim Gregory ballooning the ball over after finding himself free inside the box.

A clever flick from Sean Kavanagh went just the wrong side of the post with Owen scrambling and Naven-Jones beat the Cobras keeper, only for his effort to slide past the far upright.

Church was then denied by the offside flag after Carter’s sidefooter had come back off the crossbar.

With half-time approaching, Kavanagh then took an age to get his shot away after being released by Slevin, allowing Owen to block.

Naven-Jones shot wastefully into the side netting shortly after the restart, while Slevin had to be alert to head away a dangerous free-kick from the visitors.

A neat turn and shot from Church produced a smart block from Owen before Carter doubled Racing Club’s advantage,

The goal owed much to the perseverance of Kavanagh who chased down Slevin’s hopeful ball forward before squaring for the unmarked Carter to sidefoot home at the far post.

Clipstone substitute Kieran Darby was unable to find the target with the goal gaping after Racers had been caught in possession and the miss seemed to sap any belief the out-of-form visitors had of getting back into the game.

And it was the home side who came closest to adding to their tally, with Naven-Jones somehow missing the target from eight yards and then sliding a shot past the far post in a minute to forget for the forward.

Racers continued to press as the game drifted into injury time, the overworked Owen keeping it at two after substitute Robbie Stephens had waltzed past his marker.