Rampant Racers show no mercy to ten-man Saints

Southam’s sorry season reached a new low on Boxing Day as Racing Club Warwick ran riot to rack up a score which even warranted a mention from Jeff Stelling on Sky Sports.

If Racers thought they had problems with several first team players still missing then Southam’s plight was even more dire as injuries, unavailability and two players not turning up as expected left them to start the game with just ten men.

They also lost Francis Bolter to a nasty looking ankle injury after half an hour before stand-in keeper Simon Reading had to retire injured at half-time, forcing them to play out the second half with only eight players.

Jamie Smith brought up his hat-trick before the break as the hosts raced into a 5-0 lead inside 26 minutes but Southam did well to prevent any further damage before the break, with Reading making several good stops.

Smith went on to add two more after the interval, with his fourth a special effort, while Jamie Vadasz scored the pick of Racers’ goals, beating four men on the left before rounding the keeper and slotting in from a tight angle.

Wade Malley, Martin Slevin and Jake Brown each notched doubles with Joe Wright and substitutes Abdulhammid Chouchane and Zak Harbon adding to Southam’s misery.

Racing travel to Bromsgrove on New Year’s Eve before entertaining Studley on Monday (both 3pm), while Southam will look to pick themselves up at Coventry Copsewood on Monday (3pm).