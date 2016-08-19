Thompson-Brown can be the difference for us - Holleran

Rob Thompson-Brown is the man who can help deliver promotion to Leamington according to boss Paul Holleran.

The summer signing from Redditch has provided the dead balls for Brakes’ goals in wins over Hayes & Yeading and Merthyr Town to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

And Holleran says Thompson-Brown’s free-kick-taking ability has been a major factor in their rise to the top of the Southern Premier League table.

“In the summer I was looking for a player who could deliver good set plays into the box and that was one of the reasons Robbie appealed,” said Holleran.

“We’ve won the last two games 1-0 and he’s got two assists.

“He gets so much whip and how we are set up we’ve got two or three good targets. It gives us a different dimension.”

Previously unbeaten Merthyr looked good value for their point until James Mace’s injury-time intervention.

However, Holleran said the manner of Brakes’ victory augured well for further tough assignments to come.

“It was a difficult night. Merthyr put us under the most amount of pressure this season and Jamie Hood was absolutely immense.

“They’ve signed two or three good players - Scott Barrow played 20 to 30 games in League Two last season - and they had a good set-up and shape.

“We had good control in the first half but we struggled for fluency - you’ll get that when teams put something good in place.

“Our quality in the final third wasn’t where it needed to be.

“But in the second half there was good shape and good desire to see the game through and not concede.

“In the last ten minutes we looked a threat on the break and got into some good areas, though I still couldn’t see either side scoring.”

Brakes face another tricky test tomorrow with a visit to second-placed Chippenham but expect Darren Pond to return after he missed out on Tuesday evening with a groin problem.

“I’m not sure we’ll get a harder week,” added Holleran.

“But we’ve got six points on the board and it takes the pressure off a bit.”