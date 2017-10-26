Gibbs leads Kenilworth ladies to Midland fourth

Kenilworth Runners’ ladies had an excellent day at the Midland Counties Cross-Country Championships at Aldersley Village, Wolverhampton.

Kenilworth fielded six ladies’ teams, with the highlights being a fourth for the senior A team and fifth and seventh places for the masters’ A and B teams.

Frankie Gibbs, making her cross-country debut for the club, ran the third fastest time on the day of 24min 7sec, with Rachel Kerr (28:48), still recovering from the previous week’s Birmingham Marathon and ladies’ captain Laura Pettifer (26:21) completing the A team in a combined time of 1:19:16.

Nuneaton Harriers were first home in 1:13:04.

The masters’ A team comprised Stef Lunn (28:01), Louise Andrews (28:26) and cross-country debutant Jane Phillips (29:21).

Their finishing time of 1:25:48 was just over ten minutes behind masters’ winners Telford AC (1:15:05).

Kenilworth men’s teams mixed up the abilities to give experience to several newcomers to cross-country and finished 29th (1:41:33) and 40th (1:50:02) behind Tipton Harriers ( 1:23:03).

Selected Kenilworth times: Ladies: Senior B: Rachel Armstrong (34:04); Susie Blackwell (34:26); Bella Doxey (28:56). Masters’ B: Kelly Burnett-Nicholl (28:33); Lucy Williams (32:53); Pamela Grimwade (28:58). Masters’ C: Linda Fullaway (32:03); Sophie Cookson (33:25); Kate Wilson (39:38). Masters’ D (incomplete): Pauline Dable (38:23); Helen Baker (41:12). Men: Senior A: Stanley Doxey (23:26); Richard Broadbent (26:34); Ryan Baker (26:41); Huw Riley (24:52).Senior B: Richard Cookson (25:49); Neil Sheward (26:13); Joe Blackwell (31:21); Peter Nicholl (26:39).

Marathon season continued at Abingdon, with Spa Striders’ Jamie Phillips producing a five-minute personal best of 3:18:36. Kenilworth Runners’ Mel Knight also clocked a new PB of 3:44:29.

The race was won by Tom Charles of Trafford AC in 2:29:29.

Wayne Briggs was the first of ten Kenilworth Runners to complete the first race of the 2017/18 Tempo Winter Series Ilmington 10k on Sunday, finishing ninth in a time of 40:38.

Oliver Flippance followed his fastest ever parkrun of 18:16 at Stratford the day before with 11th position in 41:45.

Samantha Fowle had a good run, crossing the line third FV35 in 48:22 and there were category wins for Dave Pettifer (1st V65) and Pauline Dable (1st LV65).

Simon Parsons was the first of four Spa Striders home in 44:23 for 20th position.

Paul Quinney clocked 43:43, with Monika Coleman and Lorraine Parsons coming home in 55:44 and 57:22, respectively.

Leamington C&AC’s Simon West was 28th and first MV55 in 45:26.

The race was won by Dean Bate of Tipton Harriers in 37:47.

Kenilworth Runners positions and times: 9, Wayne Briggs (40:38); 11, Oliver Flippance (41:45); 48, Samantha Fowle (48:22); 50, David Pettifer (48:45); 74, Stef Lunn (51:16); 115, Sonya Tate (56:49); 143, Kerrie Flippance (59:07); 150, Simon Mottershead (60:29); 161, Thomas Dable (61:28); 174, Pauline Dable (63:51).

Kenilworth Runners’ Daniella Apagyi was happy with her new personal best time of 1hr 23min 15sec in the Great South Run 10 mile on Sunday at Portsmouth and Southsea.

The run placed her 3,393 out of 20,000.

The race was won by Chris Thompson of Aldershot Farnham & District in 48:32.

Spa Striders’ James Civil travelled down to Stroud to take on the half-marathon, finishing in 1:43:37.

Fellow Strider Claudine Piper completed the Chesterfield Half Marathon in 1:48:08.

Kenilworth Runners had a mixture of seniors and youths running the Cinder Path 10k in Sutton Park.

Neil Sheward came home 16th in 43:53 and Louise Andrews finished 30th and second lady in a time of 45:55.

Kyran Kirk and Ryan Hill were running their first 10k races, with Kirk finishing 32nd in 46:19 and Hill 45th in 48:14, paced by Pam Grimwade (46th in 48:17).