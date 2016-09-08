Ansell hungry to make her mark with England

Edwin Cleary has paid tribute to the dedication of boxer Morgan Ansell as she continues her path towards international honours.

The 15-year-old has travelled up and down the country to attend nine England training camps during the summer, sparring some of the nation’s best boys and girls and Cleary says her motivation sets the standard for the rest of his gym.

“She’s given away age, weight and experience and she’s shown a real burning hunger for success,” said Cleary.

“We’ve had some very, very good feedback for Morgan from all of the England coaches.

“With them looking to get Morgan some international experience before the end of this year, the best is yet to come.

“There isn’t a word I could use to describe how very proud I am of how Morgan has performed over the last six weeks.

“She’s really been put through the mill.

“At only 15 years old, having to attend these squads behind closed doors has shown some character.

I’m not sure there are many lads that could have done what she’s done and continually does.

“It’s not all plain sailing at theses camps. It’s tough. They really do push you.”

Meanwhile, Mike Cole steps into the ring for his second professional fight at the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport on October 8.

Cole, who is the first boxer from Clearys ABC to turn professional, knocked out Matt Seawright on his professional debut.

For tickets, contact Cole on 07796 015899.