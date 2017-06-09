Bears 2 suffer a play-off to forget

Warwickshire Bears 2’s season ended in disappointing fashion with double defeat at the national end-of-season play-offs at Worcester Arena.

Playing in the Division Three semi-final, a weakened Bears suffered a comprehensive 65-25 defeat at the hands of CSWC Panthers 2 who went on to win the final.

The defeat put Bears into the bronze medal game against Wakefield Whirlwinds who inflicted more heartbreak on the Warwickshire side with a nailbiting 50-48 victory.

In a game that saw the lead exchanged throughout, Whirlwinds took a decisive advantage at the end of the final quarter and were able to hold out to secure the win.

Despite the defeats, Bears 2 coach Tom Masterson was able to look back on a positive campaign which saw his side win promotion.

“It has been a disappointing end to such a marvellous season, this weekend,” he said.

“But I’m still immensely proud of how well the team has done all season.

“This weekend has hopefully shown that we need to start the hard work straight away to get ready for next season and the second division.”

Warwickshire Bears will be holding training sessions over the summer and are looking to recruit for next season when the first string will play in the BWBL Division One.

Bears’ ladies’ side will also be competing in Division Two of the women’s league.

The club are also looking to recruit junior players in order to enter a team in the junior leagues.

Anyone interested can contact Bears at info@bearswbc.com or call Masterson on 07946 518354.