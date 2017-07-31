Carnival time for Warwick as they gain extra fixture

Warwick Racecourse’s popular May Racing Carnival will be expanded to four days from 2018 after a new fixture was confirmed in the British Racing Fixture List for next year.

Jockey Club Racecourses is scheduled to stage 348 racing fixtures in 2018 and Warwick has been allocated 18 - one more than in 2017 - with an additional fourth fixture in the popular May Racing Carnival.

Its 2017/18 season gets underway on Tuesday September 26.

Andre Klein, general manager at Warwick Racecourse, was delighted with the additional fixture.

“It is fantastic news that we’ve been able to expand the May Racing Carnival for 2018,” said Klein, who has overseen something of a revival at the course since his appointment in August 2015.

“We had great attendances at each of the three fixtures in the Carnival this year, and I’m sure the addition of an extra evening fixture for next year will prove to be extremely popular.

“We can’t wait to get the new season under way on September 26, and we move towards that fixture buoyed by this positive news.”