Cole aims to improve prospects on way to Leamington title fight

Michael Cole plans to provide more entertainment value as he looks to get back to winning ways next month on BCB Promotions’ latest Birmingham show.

He and Chris Adaway battled to a four-round draw in the fight of the night at the second city’s Holiday Inn Queensway last time out.

Still-unbeaten Cole asked for a rematch but Adaway is thought to be taking a break from boxing, so Alexander ‘Fonz’ Anderson will come in for his next contest at super lightweight.

The southpaw from Napton will be in action at the Venue in Edgbaston on Friday April 28 in a show that has been titled ‘Heavy Artillery’.

Anderson is another capable campaigner who has failed to see the distance just three times in 53 pro contests and possesses movement that belies his record.

Cole used his left hand to good effect against Adaway but was also susceptible to the right hook back, traits he is keen to correct and improve against another orthodox opponent.

“I don’t know a great deal about ‘Fonz’ but I know of his record, which tells me he knows what he’s doing in the ring,” Cole told bcb-promotions.com.

“He may even be a bit of a scalp because, if I beat him, there’s no reason I can’t be going up against the prospects as he does. I was gutted by the result against Adaway and I asked for him again, but I’m told he’s not available. We’ve spoken to each other since, it’s just business and I consider him a friend.

“We both thought the result had gone our way at the final bell that night, so it must have been a draw! I definitely won the first round, for me, it was a close second and I dominated the third.

“The fourth cost me, where I was walking through his punches with my face. It was your typical southpaw versus orthodox battle and styles makes fights.

“I was a bit worried my fans might lose a bit of interest as I didn’t win, but they also want to be entertained and we certainly provided that.”

The 29-year-old, a graduate of Cleary’s, will now look to protect his ‘0’ and work up towards his dream of challenging for a title in his home town.

Cole might even go for a belt down at lightweight, but is finding he packs on too much muscle in his day job as a steel fabricator.

He said: “I’m always lifting heavy things at work and, for the last two weeks before a fight, I have to eat like a vegetarian to make the weight.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do as a pro is headline a big show in Leamington. That would be like getting a shot at a world title for me.”

The main event of Heavy Artillery will see Coventry’s Dilly Singh and Wolverhampton’s Josh Burke contest the vacant British Challenge Cruiserweight Title over eight rounds.

Tickets, priced at £35 and £60, are available by calling 07772 503 432.