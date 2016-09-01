Folkard helps Spa target archery newcomers as part of ‘I Am Team GB’

Four-time Olympian Naomi Folkard was on hand to guide newcomers to the sport when the Royal Leamington Spa Archery Society held an open day last Saturday as part of the ‘I Am Team GB’ national sports day.

More than 160 people of all ages were able to have a go at archery, many for the first time, with mid-afternoon rain, thunder and lightning failing to dampen spirits.

Fresh from her run to the last eight of the women’s recurve in Rio, Folkard provided coaching tips and posed for pictures wearing her Olympic gear.

“It has been a great day for everyone with lots of fun and laughter and I hope that it will encourage others to take up archery,” said Folkard.

“It’s such a great sport.”

Although there was no charge to visitors, donations were accepted for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, who will be receiving a cheque for £145.

The Leamington club is now taking bookings for beginners’ courses starting in 2017 (email: beginners@rlsas.co.uk).