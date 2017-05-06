Free Church A close the gap on Division One champions Rugby

The titles, promotion places and relegation slots have been decided in most of the Leamington League divisions, writes Phil John.

Reigning Division One champions Rugby A retained their title but by a reduced margin of four points.

Adrian Pilgrim led the way with a 100 per cent return and was ably supported by Ryan Lines and Ryan Stockham. The blooding of county junior Sam Cafearo also paid off as he posted a 55 per cent average.

Last year’s fourth-placed team, Free Church A, finished second, pipping Colebridge by two points. Lee Dorning emerged as the number one with an average of 93 per cent.

There should be only one relegated side and it will be the gallant Nomads A side who bravely occupied a vacant slot to bolster numbers. New acquisition Simon Nolan was their star player.

In Division Two, the Whitnash quartet of Kevin Ariss, Paul Riman, Richard Smith and Mark Woolerton, who suffered defeat only once, took the title by 15 points.

Lillington Free Church E joined them in the promotion spots, with Mark Bolshaw, Cherry Matthews, Dave Ramsey and Anthony Smith thwarting their D side by three points.

Free Church D’s 13-year-old Ricardo Bolanos boasted a 93 per cent average.

The two St George’s sides, C and D, were relegated.

County Council D’s Tony Ford, Mark Freeman and Cliff Jackson stormed to the Division Three title by 27 points.

A late run from Rugby F secured them the runners-up spot. Bradley Matthews starred with a 96 per cent average and was given staunch support by Daniel Burgess and Ian and Jack Evans.

In Division Four, Free Church I took top spot by five points courtesy of Nick Darwen, Chris Jones, Pete Rourke, Dan Shaw and Katie Singleton.

The young Free Church L side improved throughout the season and clinched promotion, with 16-year-old Ben Hall’s 98 per cent average allied to strong performances from 11-year-olds Eduardo Bolanos and Eleanor Fletcher.

In the 2-a-side League, Free Church M easily won the Division A championship in the guise of Robbie Fitchford, Milan Sajiv and Sajiv Swamy, with Milan maintaining a perfect record.

Free Church P’s Milly Green and Josh Yarrow, who had been promoted from Division B in January, stormed to runners-up medals.

Free Church N took the Division B title with Keith Knott and Dan Shaw returning 100 per cent averages and Ashley Knott providing vital support.

FISSC’s Mark Kingham and Brian Marston finished in the second promotion slot, edging out Free Church O ‘s Phil Booth, Dan Strand and Jay Virdi by a point.

Eathorpe E’s Luca Bloodworth and James Stone secured the Division C title by 11 points, Bloodworth enjoying a unblemished record.

Ashorne C’s Barry Bayliss, Steve Bolton and Roger Pye won the Division D crown by four points from Rugby I, while Free Church R claimed the Division E title and Free Church W took the honours in Division F.