Free Church’s Green is ranked top county junior

The Warwickshire TTA held their trials at Lawrence Sheriff School in Rugby on Saturday to assist with the selection of its cadet and junior squads.

The junior boys’ group revolved around three youngsters who all went through the day with only one defeat. Jack Green of Free Church lost to Vlad Constantin of Colebridge who suffered defeat to Bradley Matthews of Rugby. Hawley Ellicott of Colebridge also lost just the one match, against Green.

Green took top ranking on countback with Constantin taking second and Ellicott third, though he will probably opt to play for Worcestershire.

Lisa Rinnhofer of Colebridge was top in the junior girls’ event with Free Church’s Milly Green springing a surprise when defeating clubmate Emily Beasley 13-11 in the fifth to take second position to Beasley’s third.

In the cadet boys’ section, Josh Yarrow of Free Church took pole position after remaining undefeated, the highlight being a five-set win over county cadet Dan Burgess of Rugby. Burgess also lost in straight sets to another Church player in Eduardo Bolanos who secured second.

In the cadet girls’ event, Sophie Rinnhofer made it a family double when beating Milly Green 13-11 in the decider to claim top ranking.

Green was second followed by Eleanor Fletcher and Erin Darwen.

Harry Simcox (Colebridge), Eduardo Bolanos and Tom Yarrow (both Free Church) all won their initial groups in the under-13 boys’ event before finishing in that order after the top group played off.

There were only four entries in the under-13 girls’ competition. However, there was plenty of promise for the future with Eleanor Fletcher and Erin Darwen finishing first and second, respectively.

The under-11 boys’ also attracted four entries with Matthew Clarke (Rugby) finishing ahead of Daniel Stone and Arnav Mulay, both Free Church, and Wajid Wafiq of the Crown club in Birmingham.

Anya Sompura defeated her Phoenix (Coventry) clubmate Daya Chima to become the number one under-11 girl.