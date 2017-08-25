Husband and wife duo combine with Ambrose to clinch Mark Easton Trophy

Warwick Boat Club’s ladies’ captain Diane Harvey skipped her team to victory in the Mark Easton Trophy, held at the club on Sunday.

In a battle between eight teams of triples, Harvey’s team with husband Alan and Beryl Ambrose were the top scorers. Runners up were Lyn Taylor’s team, which included Cosette Lawton and Trisha Harrison.

Meanwhile, Boat Club’s men completed the double over Kineton, beating them 56-42 under the castle walls.

Martin Dean skipped the highest winning team of Peter Gawthorpe and Alan Parker to a 27-11 victory over Mark Nevill’s triple. John Fielden beat Alan Barker 17-8 but John Labrum’s team went down 23-12 to Mick Harvey.

Earlier in the week, Boat Club lost 57-54 at home to WCC Sports in a four-rink mixed triples.

Diane Harvey’s team beat Hilary Hickman 19-13 and David Carson triumphed 18-14 over Roger Talbot.

However, men’s captain Les Anscombe lost 17-8 to Barry Grant and John Fielden went down 13-9 to Ian Talbot.