Khalsa rise to second in the table thanks to five-goal first-half blitz

After destroying Rugby & East Warwickshire’s unblemished record the previous week, Khalsa brought an end to Belper’s unbeaten start to the season on Saturday to move up to second in the table.

Khalsa started the stronger of the two sides, pressing the opposition high up the pitch which led to their first goal converted by leading scorer Alex Idoine.

Sav Lall doubled Khalsa’s lead after a swift move down the flank between Jas Singh, Jack Wells and Scott Angliss allowed Lall to cleverly lob the keeper from close range.

A deflected ball allowed Belper forward Tom Ryland to slot past keeper Elliot Rider to reduce the deficit.

However, Khalsa were quickly back on the front foot and they were rewarded when, following some tremendous stick work, Anit Chudasama produced a cool finish to make it 3-1.

Idoine then doubled his tally with another sublime finish into the roof of the net from close range.

This was swiftly followed by Joe Colantonio striking the ball on the half-volley into the bottom corner to give the hosts a handy lead at the interval.

Belper reshuffled after the restart and looked a completely different outfit, reducing the deficit with a penalty-corner goal from Sam Dixon.

Khalsa had scant opportunities, with a penalty-corner strike which was comfortably padded away by the keeper and a Sean Robinson deflection which went just wide the nearest they came to adding to their tally.

Belper pulled a further goal back in the final five minutes from another short corner but possession hockey from Khalsa meant they saw the remainder of the game out without further alarm.

A youthful Khalsa 2nds went down 5-1 at Olton to make it two defeats from two following their elevation to the Midlands Premier.

Meanwhile, a fine performance from captain Kiran Kular could not prevent Khalsa 3rds suffering a 4-2 defeat to Belper 3rds.

A string of fine saves from Kular meant his side only trailed 1-0 at the interval.

A well-worked goal allowed Belper to double their advantage after the restart but goals from Sanj Jayer and Jay Nagra allowed Khalsa to get back on level terms.

Khalsa could not maintain their momentum, however, and Belper restored their lead before scoring a fourth late on.

The 4ths maintained their 100 per cent start to the Central League South West Two campaign with a 3-1 win at Redditch.

Sustained pressure from Khalsa led to Balbir Sarai opening the scoring from a short corner.

Youngster Amanvir Hayer made it 2-0 after being set up by his father Harnaik who got on the scoresheet himself in the second half before a late consolation from the hosts.