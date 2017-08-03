King left frustrated by a lack of points and pace in Hungary

It proved a testing weekend for Jordan King at the Hungaroring as he failed to pick up points for the first time this year despite a strong qualifying performance on Friday afternoon.

The Harbury driver’s weekend in Hungary started well with his one-lap pace in the MP Motorsport car clear to see as he took the fight to the front-running F2 teams.

After ending free practice in ninth place, the 23-year-old posted a time a 1:26.849 to finish qualifying in fourth.

He was later promoted to third after pole man Charles Leclerc was disqualified - his best qualifying result of the season.

However, he was left to reflect on a tough afternoon on Saturday as a time penalty for rejoining the track in an unsafe manner demoted him down the order from an already disappointing 11th to 15th.

“Ultimately we didn’t have the pace to fight at the front,” said King.

“The start of the race was okay but as the race went on, the car just began to lose performance.

“I seemed to be on for some good points before the safety car and after the restart I got pushed off the track twice which ruined my race.”

The second race of the weekend saw King line up in 15th place and he had safely negotiated his way up to 11th place before the end of the first lap.

He stayed within touching distance of the top ten for most of the race but as they hit the final stages, he began to drop away from Sean Gelael in tenth place and fell into the grasp of Artem Markelov.

He eventually moved into the top ten after a retirement but was passed by Markelov with three laps remaining to finish just outside the points.

“This weekend just wasn’t our weekend,” he added.

“We started off well and got a good result in qualifying but in the end, we didn’t have enough over the races.

“It’s nice to have the summer break now where we can all relax and fully prepare for Spa where we will be back fighting for points.”

Spa-Francorchamps plays host to the next races on August 25-27.