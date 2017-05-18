King scythes through the field to rescue his Formula 2 weekend

MP Motorsport driver Jordan King lies seventh in the FIA Formula 2 Championship after scoring in both the feature and sprint races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Harbury driver kicked off the second round with a very promising practice session which placed him fourth on the timing sheets for the feature race.

A poor start dropped the 23-year-old down the grid and although a strong first lap on the option tyre allowed him to regain lost ground, he was dealt further misfortune following a safety car period.

“When the safety car came out after the first round of pit stops, we were looking good in terms of pace and were third on our strategy,” said King. “However, during the restart I got caught up with a slower car that was out of position and subsequently was run off the track.

“That meant I went right to the back of the grid in the space of one corner.”

Forced to battle his way through the field, King ultimately suffered from the resulting tyre wear and was only able to finish ninth, narrowly missing out on reverse pole for Sunday’s sprint race.

In contrast to the feature race, King made a great start to the sprint and although he struggled for pace in the first half of the race, he did not suffer as much tyre-wear as other cars.

This meant the Brit was able to pull off some eyecatching overtakes, working his way back up the grid to finish in fifth and score six crucial championship points.

“Overall, this weekend we could see the pace was there which was really encouraging,” he said. “We are just still searching for the results.

The next round of the Formula 2 Series takes place at the Circuit de Monaco on May 25-27.