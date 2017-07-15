Morris overcomes reigning champ to lift Kenilworth title

Adrian Morris won Kenilworth Croquet Club’s Championships after beating last year’s winner Ray Clipson in the final.

Morris saw off Mervyn Harvey to reach the showpiece, taking advantage of a strong start to win the first game 7-4.

Harvey produced his best croquet to take the second 7-4 and the third proved a nervy affair.

When Harvey failed to capitalise on some uncharacteristic errors by his opponent early in the game, it allowed Morris to recover and claim a 7-3 success.

In the other last-four clash, Clipson played scratch player Philip Wood and won the best-of-three match 7-5, 7-6 thanks to some accurate hoop running and clearances.

The first game of the final saw some excellent croquet from both players but when Clipson missed a ten-foot deciding hoop, Morris took the game 7-6.

In the second, Clipson was on the back foot throughout but made some excellent clearances.

However, Morris finished the game with a five-foot jump shot to win 7-1 and claim the silverware.

In the second tier final, Peter Kristunas beat Gordon Henderson 7-5, 7-2.

To find out more about croquet, visit www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet