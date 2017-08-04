Oliphant consolidates fourth place in front of TV cameras at Snetterton

Tom Oliphant launched the second half of his 2017 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season with a pair of top-six finishes at Snetterton, having battled for the podium positions in front of the live ITV4 television cameras in race two.

Oliphant produced top-six pace throughout testing in the run-up to the race weekend and the 26-year-old Leamington driver would go on to convert that pace into a pair of fifth-place grid starts in qualifying on Saturday, finishing less than three hundredths of a second shy of a second-row berth.

Both races would follow on Sunday, with the opener kicking off with a rolling start. Unfortunately for Oliphant, he and a number of rivals heard some confusing radio calls from the race directors at the start, causing them to hesitate just as the lights went out.

Initially dropping a number of positions, the Philips automotive lighting driver was able to immediately fight back and ended the opening lap in sixth position, a position he held until the chequered flag.

Oliphant would enjoy a stronger start to race two, however, with a great launch off the line allowing him to dive down the inside of Lewis Plato and grab fourth position as the field headed through Riches and the Wilson hairpin for the first time.

Oliphant would lap as the fastest car on circuit in the early stages as he began to pile the pressure on Tio Ellinas ahead for third. However, his efforts to unsettle his rival would unfortunately hamper his tyre life, allowing the top three to slowly edge away as the race progressed.

From there, a composed drive saw Oliphant bring his Horizon Specialities-backed Porsche home in fourth position, with another strong points tally ensuring he consolidated his fourth place in the championship standings.

Oliphant now holds an increased 16-point advantage over his closest challenger as he prepares for the annual trip to Knockhill on August 12/13.