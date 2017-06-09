Royal Leamington Spa’s ladies are blossoming

There were two wins from two matches last week for Royal Leamington Spa’s ladies.

In a two triples contest at home to Sherwood Park the final outcome was never in doubt as Sylvia Heritage, Sheila Handy and Donna Kerr powered to a 17-3 halfway lead and eventually ran out 24-8 winners.

On the adjacent rink, Cynthia Briggs’ trio were also always in control.

They finished 17-11 winners, helping Spa to a comfortable 41-19 victory.

Playing a three triples match at Blossomfield in Solihull, there was a remarkable turnaround for Spa’s ladies when the trio of Sandra Payne, Sonia Stranks and Lyn Wilne recovered from 8-1 down after seven ends to finish 27-10 winners.

With Jenny Wickens’ triple taking their match 20-9, a 21-11 reverse for Binki Herbert could not prevent Spa from recording another win, this time by 58 shots to 40.

Match commitments elsewhere last Saturday forced Spa’s men to field a weakened team in a five triples match against near-neighbours Whitnash.

Only Barry Dale, Bill Griffin and Jim Tighe managed to avoid defeat as they held Graham Cluff and co to a 13-13 draw.

Elsewhere, Roger Mann succumbed 20-16 to Greville Reader, Mike Wallace lost 20-10 to Keith Shuttleworth, Christ Tarrant went down 24-9 to Keith Billington and Dave Handy was beaten 27-4 by Harry Billington.

Meanwhile, Home Guard maintained their winning ways with a 63-50 home win over Southam in a four-rink match at Victoria Park.

There were two winning rinks, the highest of which was a 14-shot margin skipped by Dave Ballard ably assisted by Ray Bethell, Ron Boalch and vice-captain Les Woodfield.

The quartet were 12-4 up after ten ends and after a loss of only three more ends went on to finish with a 23-9 win.

Keith Lemmon skipped the other successful rink with a margin of two shots.

Lemmon was supported by Ken Box, Pete Warren and John McDermott in a very close encounter

Locked together at seven shots apiece after 12 ends, a seven-shot flourish over the last three ends secured the victory.

Skips Mike Harrison and Fred Sawyer also had close games, finally succumbing to one and two shot reverses on the last end.

Warwick Boat Club’s ladies enjoyed their first victory of the season against Coventry-based St Barbara’s.

Boat Club won two of the three rinks with an overall score of 45-38.

Vivienne Griffin skipped Cosette Lawton and Di Wood to a 15-12 win and Barbara Froggatt, Sue Lusby and Barbara Anscombe won 17-13. Lyn Taylor’s team of Beryl Ambrose and Barbara Wigmore drew 13-13.