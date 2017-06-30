Sedgwick facing tough examination at Imola

Eighteen-year-old Southam College student Alex Sedgwick has completed his final test before heading to Italy this weekend for the next round of the FIA Endurance Series at Imola.

These last few weeks have been a testing time for Sedgwick in more ways than one.

First, he had to sit his final A-level exams at Southam College and then jump straight into another test at the Castle Combe circuit in Wiltshire to trial the car he will race this weekend in the 12H of Imola in Italy.

Sedgwick will be joining British Touring Car driver Josh Cook in the Cooksport Renaultsport Clio, which they took to second place in this year’s 24 Hours of Dubai, in the next round of the FIA Endurance Series at Imola Italy.

“I am really excited to have the chance to race at Imola,” said Sedgwick. “It is such an iconic and historic circuit which will suit our car really well and we are aiming to get on the podium again as we did in Dubai.

“Over the last few months I have been focusing on my A-level exams, so with these now behind me, it is great to be able now to focus back on my racing.”

With only two rounds remaining in the championship, including Imola, Sedgwick is currently in third place in the driver’s championship, as is his Cooksport team.

The race in Imola will also be a new experience for both the team and Sedgwick as it is contested in two halves.

The first half is run over four hours today (Friday) then the car is parked up in a secure area before the second eight hours kick off tomorrow morning

You can follow Sedgwick’s and Team Cooksport’s progress at the 12H of Imola via @alexsedgwick9