Sibley called up by England for European Championships

Kelly Sibley has been called up by England for the European Championships in Hungary next month.

The Leamington ace will join Tin-Tin Ho and Rio Olympians Paul Drinkhall, Liam Pitchford and Sam Walker at the event in Budapest from October 18 to 23, Table Tennis England has confirmed.

Sibley will play in the women’s singles, the women’s doubles alongside Ho and the mixed doubles with Drinkhall.

Sibley and Ho have also been called up, alongside Karina Le Fevre, for the opening match of the 2017 European Team Championships qualifying campaign, away to defending champions and Olympic silver medallists Germany in Leipzig on September 27.