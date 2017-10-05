Smith impresses at Bowls England trials and now goes on to Academy Weekend

Avenue’s Hannah Smith recently attended Bowls England under-18 trials and has now been invited to attend its Junior Academy Weekend in May 2018.

Smith is one of eight girls and eight boys selected from the trials.

The Academy Weekend, which is supported by junior international team managers and international selectors, is designed to improve performance through a series of practical and theoretical sessions.

Meanwhile, Avenue finished their season with a 105-89 win in their triples match against Wolvey.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Tony Farmer who were 12-1 up at five ends, which they increased to 17-4 at ten ends before going on to win 30-7.

Bill Port (skip), Lynn Houghton and Paul Chapman were 4-3 up at five ends and only led by two shots at ten ends. However, they pulled away in the closing stages to win 18-7.

Andy Smith (skip), Graham Parker and Andy Hewitt were 7-1 up at five ends and they maintained their six-shot cushion through to the conclusion, winning 18-12.

Mike Kelly (skip), D Ballard and Pat Harris recovered from 6-0 down at five ends to claim a 15-13 success.

Phil Wadland (skip), Richard Weare, Keith Orme were always on the back foot. Trailing 15-3 at ten ends, they restored some respectability in the closing stages, going down 23-11.

John Harris (skip), Mick Preedy and R Evans were 7-4 down at five ends and went on to suffer a 27-13 defeat.