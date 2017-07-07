Victoria Park comes into sight for Avenue quartet

Avenue won their mixed fours at Royal Leamington Spa to move two games away from an appearance at the Nationals.

Avenue’s rink of Andy Smith (skip), Lisa Smith, Adam Smith and Lynn Houghton (subbing for Moira Parsons) beat Ray White, Dawn Horne, Jerry Horne and Janice White 23-9.

Avenue ladies Margaret Lawson (skip), Christine Weare, Sally Hayes and Fran Parker put up a great performance in the over-55s at home to a more experienced Lillington side before succumbing to a 16-14 defeat.

Leading 8-6 after ten ends, they extended their advantage to four shots before the visitors fought back to lead 15-14 going into the final end.

The Lillington rink then sneaked a single on the last end to progress.

Avenue just managed to secure a 86-82 win in their triples match away to Home Guard despite winning just two of the five rinks.

The highest winning rink of John Harris (skip), Tony Kent and R Boalch were 5-3 up after five ends and had eased into a 13-4 lead by ten ends on their way to a 23-11 success.

Avenue’s only other winning rink of Tony Farmer (skip), Richard Muir and David Deakin found themselves 4-2 down after five ends but rallied to go 11-5 up at ten ends and went on to win 21-11.

Bill Port (skip), Terry Taylor and Richard Weare trailed 9-5 at ten ends on their way to an 18-15 defeat.

There were also reverses for Mark Smith (skip), Barry Connolly and Hazel Higgins who lost 22-11 and Mick Preedy (skip), Colin Thomas and Keith Orme who found themselves 6-1 down at five but kept in touch to lose 20-16 and ensure Avenue edged the overall victory.

There was no such trouble for Avenue in their first-ever fixture with Rugby Rail, with the home club winning all five rinks on their way to 102-76 success.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Phil Wadland, with Ron Walton, Karen Rheams and David Deakin, who raced into an 18-2 lead after ten ends.

They were 28-7 up at 18 ends and despite a late flurry from their visitors, completed a 28-12 victory.

John Harris (skip), Bill Port, Peter Hooper and Ray Pratt opened up a 7-2 lead at five ends, which they increased to ten shot by ten ends.

Again their visitors responded but it was too late as the Avenue quartet won out 19-15.

Mark Smith (skip), Richard Burroughs, Terry Taylor and Hazel Higgins fought back from 10-2 down after ten ends to win 22-18, while Barry Connolly (skip), Richard Muir, Colin Thomas and Keith Orme edged a close-fought battle 18-17.

Tony Farmer (skip), Mick Preedy, Fred Sawyer and Fran Parker were also involved in a tight tussle, coming out on top by a shot, 15-14.