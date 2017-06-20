Williams is named best senior after stunning Box Cup success

Cleary’s Gym came away from the Haringey Box Cup with two golds, a silver and the best senior boxer award.

Europe’s biggest box cup attracted hundreds of boxers from across the UK to the Alexandra Palace in London for three days of action.

And the undoubted star of the show was 18-year-old Cleary’s boxer Lewis Williams who, in his first year as a senior, enhanced his growing reputation with three impressive wins at 91kg.

Going into the tournament with a damaged knuckle on his right hand, William overcame Great Britain number two Nkosilathi Ngwenya in his quarter-final clash before a combination opened up a cut on Woking boxer Dan Williams, ending their semi-final contest in the first round.

Williams then rounded off the whole tournament with a classy win over experienced 26-year-old Bryce Goodbridge (Basingstoke ABC).

Goodbridge, a four-time Box Cup champion who has appeared in nine of the ten tournaments, has more than 100 contests under his belt but found the Cleary’s youngster an elusive target.

Working off his jab, Williams bossed the contest from the second round on and deservedly got the nod from the judges, earning the best senior boxer accolade into the bargain.

Williams has now set his sights on a match-up with GB number one Cheavon Clarke, with coach Edwin Cleary lauding his charge as “the best heavyweight in Great Britain right now”.

Jake Finch made it double gold for Cleary’s after winning his straight final at 52kg against Hubaish Khan (Aston ABC).

Khan tried his best but Jake was just too sharp and focused,” said Cleary.

“Jake’s had a fantastic season. He’s someone to look out for next season.”

Danny Quartermaine was unable to make it a clean sweep of golds for the Leamington-based club but Cleary said there was no need for the fighter to be downhearted after a transformative year.

Quartermaine came out on the wrong side of the decision in a scrappy 60kg final against Macauley Owen, a boxer he had beaten twice before.

However, after a quarter-final stoppage of Brandon Davis (Hastings ABC), Cleary said Quartermaine’s last-four victory over tournament favourite Kyran O’Neill (Hoddesdon ABC) was more indicative of the teenager’s progress.

“Round three was the best I’ve ever seen Danny box,” he said.

“Mixing in a little bit of both boxing and fighting, he stayed relaxed and confident.

“His transformation over the last 12 months has been unbelievable, from crash bang to a classy boxer.

“At the moment as he is developing he can do one or the other. Once he starts to switch it up, he’s going to be unstoppable.”