Willis and Clarke target place in the last eight at Wimbledon

Warwick Boat Club coach Marcus Willis is on court 14 at 11.30am as he and partner Jay Clarke target a place in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles at Wimbledon.

The wildcard duo, who shocked the All England Club with a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6, 5-7, 6-3 won over second seeds and defending champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut on Saturday face another tough encounter against 16th seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic.

Willis, who became a cult hero last year with a run through qualifying to set up a second round match against Roger Federer, admitted he was not expecting the newly formed duo to get to the second week at SW19.

“Our expectations were to lose probably, but I knew we could get close,” Willis said.

“If we rack up the games on our serve, anything can happen.

“We took a few risks, paid off. Played really well.”