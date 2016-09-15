World’s best in town to give Leamington’s new court a star-studded opening

World number one Mohamed El Shorbagy was at Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club on Saturday to open their new C4 Logistics Court alongside squash chairman Ming Lee and town mayor Ann Morrison.

A day of celebration was organised for members prior to the official court opening and a squash exhibition put on by some of the best players in the world.

Cameron Pilley with youngsters James Lee, Harry Mander, Izzy Beynon-Cobb and Sophia Lee. Picture: Morris Troughton

The line-up of stars included men’s number one El Shorbagy, former world number one James Willstrop, Australian number one Cameron Pilley, women’s world number two Laura Massaro, Kenilworth’s world number 12 Sarah-Jane Perry and Welsh number one Tesni Evans.

The exceptionally high standard of squash thrilled the Leamington crowd and created a fantastic atmosphere, with Evans tweeting: “Fun evening in Leamington, such a great turnout…Enjoyed it!”

Lee said: “It is extremely unusual for a club exhibition evening to attract a six-player line-up all of whom could be seen in the final stages of a major world squash tournament.

“Leamington’s reputation as a squash club is growing and we are delighted that such high profile players have chosen to celebrate with us.”

Funding of the court was raised through the Sport England Inspired Facility and England Squash grants as well as club revenue.