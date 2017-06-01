Mulvee and Andrew complete a fine one-two for Leamington at the Ryton 5

Leamington C&AC recorded a fine one-two at the Ryton 5 at Ryton Pools last week.

Hot, humid conditions greeted runners for the third race of the Warwickshire Road Race League which took in three laps of the nature reserve.

Dave Mulvee, in his first season at C&AC, won the race in a time of 26min 27sec, coming home ahead of clubmate Paul Andrew (27:00) who was slightly disappointed not to be dip below 27 minutes on the five-mile course.

Simeon Howson was the third Leamington runner home in sixth place as they secured the team honours.

The club’s under-20 also showed their dominance, with Kieran Chahal 14th overall in 29:10 and first in his age group.

The next two men in this category were Chahal’s training partners Greg West (29:35) and Baljeev Kandola (29:44).

Steve Marr (28:35 ) was first home for Kenilworth Runners in fifth position, with Stuart Hopkins eighth in 28:55 and Andy Crabtree ninth in 29:00.

The senior men’s team narrowly missed out to Leamington in the team standings but they were the first masters’ team, while Stan Alexander (36:10) was the leading MV65.

In the ladies’ race, Kenilworth’s Sarah Rose was dominant, finishing first in 31:46.

She was followed by Kenilworth ladies’ captain Laura Pettifer, who was runner-up in a personal best of 32:59 after seeing off the challenges of Spa Striders’ Charlotte Everard (33:26) and Leamington C&AC newcomer Wendy Daniels (34:02) on the final lap.

Esther Illman (115th in 35:33) and first LV 55 Gail Audhali (122nd in 36:06) ensured the team prize for Kenilworth who also took the masters’ prize with Jane Phillips (36:11) also counting.

Despite having only five ladies racing, Leamington were third in both the seniors’ and masters’ races, with Jenny Jeeves (34:58), Courtney Thornberry (38:41), Wendy Woodhouse (41:37) and Carol Blower (41:51) joining the fifth-placed Daniels.

Fifteen Kenilworth Runners four from Spa Striders and seven athletes from Leamington C&AC joined 12,000 other runners in the Vitality 10k in London on Monday.

Callum Hanlon was first home for Leamington and 128th overall in 33:36, with Phil Gould, racing the distance for the first time in 18 months, happy to finish in 35:34, just ahead of team-mate George Loveday who defied the heat and crowded course to run a PB of 35:38.

Kieran Chahal ran 37:39 to pip fellow C&AC runner Jason Hill by a second.

Wayne Briggs was first home for Kenilworth in 450th position in a time of 38:06, while Laura Pettifer ran another PB of 40:27 for 83rd lady.

The race was won by Olympian Andrew Butchard in 29:18, with Jo Pavey the first lady in 32:57.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 472, Simon Corley (38:22); 560, Martin Dorrill (39:19); 688, Laura Pettifer (40:27); 735, Neil Sheward (40:52); 1,244, Darren Pettifer (44:06); 1,246, Samantha Fowle (44:07); 1,259, Tom Williams (44:09); 1,403, Louise Andrews (44:48); 1,509, Sean Warren (Spa Striders, 45:13); 2,150, Rupe Chahal (Leamington C&AC, 47:47); 2,929, Kerrie Flippance (50:16); 3,163, Rachel Armstrong (51:01); 3,536, Debbie Streets (52:06); 3,969, David Chantrey (Spa Striders, 53:16); 3,987, Laura Gould (Leamington C&AC, 53:20); 4009, James Warren (Spa Striders, 53:23); 5,710, Liz Cross (56:09); 5,519, Laura Cross (57:02); 6,058, Brian Warren (Spa Striders, 58:22); 6,447, Rachel Fell (59:14); 6,808, Anna Cross (60:02).