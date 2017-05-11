Not a bard run from Lancashire at Shakespeare Half Marathon

Howard Lancashire was the first of 16 Kenilworth Runners to complete the Shakespeare Half Marathon on Sunday, finishing 16th in 82min 43sec.

Kenilworth had three category winners, with Louise Andrews 1:37:09) first LV40, Gail Audhali first LV55 in a new best of 1:35:23 and Pauline Dable the leading LV65 in 2:07:03.

There were also PBs for fellow Runners Ryan Baker (1:38:35) and Samantha Fowle (1:39:42) who was fourth LV40.

Nick Tawney was the first Leamington C&AC runner home in a time of 1:28:30 followed by Wendy Woodhouse (1:56:40) and Sophie James (1:59:08).

Spa Striders’ Andy Roach (1:33:21) showed a welcome return to form, with Chris Wilson running a new PB of 1:35 and followed home by Iain McArthur (1:53:22), Andrew McKenzie, (1:55:13), Ben Cohen (1:57:58) and Bethan Gwynn (1:58:45).

The race was won by Toby Spencer of Coventry Godiva in 68:30.

Selected others (Kenilowrth Runners unless stated): 38, Andrew Holbrook (1:28:21): 43, Sean Mitchell (1:28:35): 51,Neil Sheward (1:28:43); 77, Robert James (1:31:55); 459, Jo Coldicott (1:48:06); 570, Steve Lord (1:53:21); 899, Carla Fuste (1:58:37); 921, Gary Dilnot (1:59:33); 1,162, Thomas Dable (2:05:54); 1,518, Paul Buchan (2:19:56).

In the two-lap marathon, Striders’ Mel Venables took first lady honours, cruising home in 3:11:19 in her third marathon of the spring.

Leamington’s Courtney Thornberry, who also ran the London Marathon two weeks previously, clocked 3:45:44.

Despite finding the going hard in warming conditions on lap two, Colin Bailey was the first Kenilworth Runner to finish, coming home 193rd in 3:50:24.

Jake Keast was 298th in 4:02:51 and Stephen Jackson was 444th in 4:33:43.

The race was won by Noel Kingdon of Cornwall AC in 2:46:56.

Lancashire was again the first Kenilworth runner home at the Silverstone 10k on Tuesday May 2, the first race of the East Midlands Grand Prix Series.

Lancashire completed the two laps of the iconic grand prix circuit in 37min 8sec for 41st place.

Spa Striders’ Andy Graham (37:46) ran a new PB for 54th and Kenilworth Runners’ Pete Bryan was 66th in 38:09, with Leamington C&AC’s Marc Curtis 22 seconds back in 75th.

For the ladies, Leamington C&AC’s Jenny Jeeves was first V45 in 41:57 and Susie Tawney was the leading V55 in 43:43. Kenilworth Runners Pauline Dable was first LV65 in 55:42.

The race was won by Mark Aldridge of Wootton Road Runners in 33:30.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 90, Brian Miller (Leamington C&AC, 39:09); 98, Neil Sheward (39:28); 113, Tom Gotts (Spa Striders, 39:54); 140, Paul Caruana (Leamington C&AC, 40:48); 205, Steve Webb (Leamington C&AC, 42:29); 228, Clive Pearce (42:56); 249, Craig Phillips (43:32); 256, Susie Tawney (Leamington C&AC, 43:43); 257, Jane Phillips (43:42); 263, Barry Elkington (43:53); 311, Louise Andrews (44:54); 312, Dave Lindsay (Spa Striders, 44:27); 322, Roland Hancock (Leamington C&AC, 45:09); 434, Jo Coldicott (47:41); 494, Alex Montgomery (Leamington C&AC, 48:36); 505, Kerrie Flippance (48:37); 614, Carla Fuste-Rabassedas (51:00); 679, Kate Evans (Spa Striders, 52:32); 682, Samantha Moffat (52:50); 845, Thomas Dable (56:32); 879, Rod Goodwin (57:12).

Kenilworth Runners’ Mike Scandrett clocked a new PB of 3:47:41 in the Vancouver Marathon in Canada.

Sheela Hobden ran 4:32:58 in a race won by Daniel Kipkoech in 2:19:09.

Spa Striders finished second overall and second lady at the May the Fourth half-marathon in Shropshire.

Rich Sykes completed the hilly trail course of around 13.5 miles in 1:53:38 to finish runner-up behind Adam Hyde (1:50:34).

Charlotte Everard clocked 2:05:54 for second lady and 11th overall.

Sandra Stokes (2:39:41) embraced the Star Wars theme by competing in fancy dress.

Also taking on the course were Tom Holbrook (2:30:10), Dave Lithgow (2:41:50), Claire Westrope and Dan Martin (2:50:27).

Kenilworth Runners’ Neil Smith was 21st in 2:17:50.

Over in Prague, Spa Striders’ Cam Gow completed the marathon in 3:56:16, while closer to home at the Lichfield Half, Clare Bryan achieved a new personal best of 1:45:39.

Andy Graham ran his second PB of the week courtesy of a 29:54 clocking at the Marlow 5, while at the Market Drayton 10k, Chris Jones finished in a time of 54:19.