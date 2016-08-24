Williams and Ansell pick up top award at Cleary’s

Lewis Williams picked up two awards at Cleary’s ABC’s end-of-season trophy presentation.

Williams was named boxers’ boxer and also shared the best boxer award with Morgan Ansell.

In a season to remember, Williams was crowned CYP youth heavyweight champion and Central England heavyweight champion, while claiming Haringey Box Cup gold and his popularity in the gym came as no surprise to coach Edwin Cleary.

“Without a shadow of a doubt Lewis Williams is the number one youth heavyweight boxer in the UK,” said Cleary. “He is a larger than life character and in the gym he’s always there to help anyone.”

Williams has now been confirmed in the Challenge phase of the England Boxing Talent Programme.

This will see him receive a large amount of contact time from the England coaches, with the focus on technical development as well as physical and psychological traits that are key to becoming a world-class athlete.

He is also expected to box in the World Youth Championship in November.

Meanwhile, in her second season, Ansell captured the female junior English title and was selected for England Boxing honours.

She has now been joined by a growing group of young female boxers at the gym, with Leah Gunton and Gabby Cosidine attending a female Flag squad in Birmingham for up and coming talent alongside the 15-year-old.

Danny Quartermaine picked up Cleary’s ABC’s most improved boxer award having won the England Boxing Central belt and missed out on the English title after suffering a split-decision defeat to the highly rated Corey O’Regan.