Perkin’s huge PB earns Transplant Games bronze

Leamington C&AC’s Simon Perkin gained a superb bronze medal at the World Transplant Games in Malaga.

The Games attracted 2,000 athletes from 54 nations, all of whom have had either a stem cell or organ donation.

Jack Gammon is met by Bethan Gwynn at the finish of the ultra.

Competing in the road race 5k, Perkin smashed his personal best by two minutes to finish in 18:12, pipping an Argentine runner for third in the 50-59 category by hundredths of a second.

Perkin, who had a bone marrow transplant in 2012, collapsed at the finish but after making a swift recovery was able to take his place on the podium.

“I gave it everything,” said Perkin. “I collapsed at the finish and now thankfully am able to smile about it.

“Well done to the Argentine and Spanish athletes who beat me - you are amazing - I am truly very happy with a medal.”

Early risers prepare for the 7am run as part of Leamingtons Pink Parkrun.

Meanwhile, fellow C&AC athletes Jack Gammon and Rich Merrell travelled to Cortina, Italy to take part in the North Face Lavaredo Ultra Trail which saw athletes setting out into the Dolomites on Friday evening, guided by head torches.

Merrell finished the 120k race which featured 5,800m of ascent on technical trails in 20hr 38min 45sec to come home 260th of the 1,064 finishers, with Gammon crossing the line in 25:47:31, thus achieving his aim of qualifying for the Western States Endurance Run.

While partner Gammon was tackling the Ultra, Spa Striders’ Bethan Gwynn took on the 48k Cortina Trail, completing the 2,600m ascent course in 7:33:25.

The trio were also accompanied by Leamington C&AC’s Steve Hundal, who opted for the 21k skyrace which featured a mere 1,000m ascent.

Hundal came in 114th in 2:36:07.

Leamington C&AC showed off their strong youth team over the weekend with members competing in three different competitions.

Robin Greenwood came first in her javelin and 150m on Friday at the Super 4, earning her AAA grade standards in both events.

Cameron Williams-Stein showed his potential in the hurdles on Saturday, running a PB of 13.1.

A PB in the shot helped him improve his best pentathlon tally and earned him fourth overall which qualified him for the English Schools national final.

The upper age groups were in Youth Development League action, with Sophie Hunt adding to her string of PBs this season with a best mark of 29.36m in the discus and Lauren Ashbourne winning the B string discus.

Drew Sinnott won his shot and javelin events with a new PB in the latter of 49.37m giving him a grade 2 AAA standard.

Will Eadon won the pole vault with a new PB and Ben Hawkes continued his run of success with victory in the 400m.

n Leamington parkrun enjoyed a record turnout on Saturday with 556 runners supporting Susie Tawney’s Pink parkrun event which raised £774 for Cancer Research Now.