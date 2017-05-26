Quickfire Wigley strikes are unable to stave off another loss for Leamington

The indifferent weather on Saturday saw only two of Leamington’s four scheduled matches completed and both ended in defeat.

The First XI remain winless in Birmingham and District Division One after falling to a narrow defeat at home to Bridgnorth.

In a match reduced to 35 overs per side, Leamington were inserted in bowler-friendly conditions.

Many of their batters got starts but no one went on to play a defining innings.

Alex Mellor top-scored with 29 before playing no shot to a ball that was too straight from Ross Hurdley.

The tail wagged to some extent and a flurry of extras, 28 in all, saw Leamington dismissed for 158 with two balls remaining.

Hurdley was the pick of a varied Bridgnorth attack, taking three for 35.

Rain at tea saw Bridgnorth’s target reduced to 134 in 26 overs and they were in trouble as Jon Wigley dismissed both openers cheaply.

However, Ryan Lockley and Gareth Mumford restored order, taking the total to 81 before Mumford fell for 39.

Lockley remained, though, and his unbeaten 53 saw Bridgnorth over the line in the final over for a six-wicket win.

Leamington’s second string had an ultimately fruitless journey to Halesowen, cantering to 47 without loss in 12 overs before a deluge ended proceedings.

A peculiar match at Alcester & Ragley saw the 3rds lose by one wicket in a low-scoring contest.

In a match reduced to 40 overs per side, Leamington could only muster 83 for eight in testing conditions.

Opener Paul Bennett, eschewing any scoring shots, batted through for 22 not out, though this put pressure on other batsmen who fell trying to increase the scoring rate, including three run outs.

In response, Leamington made early inroads through Dan McCarthy and Lee Credgington, who each took three wickets, supported by Awais Shinwari who grabbed a brace.

However Ben Shuttleworth remained and his unbeaten 43 saw Alcester to a narrow one- wicket win.

The fourth XI fixture on Flavels was abandoned before the start with opposition Henley worried about dampness on the bowlers’ run-ups.

A quite brutal innings from Muhammed Dogar earned Leamington’s Sunday 1sts a three-wicket win at Earlswood.

Chasing the home side’s 171 for eight off 36 overs, Leamington looked in trouble with only Matthew Payne (33) having passed 20.

However, number eight Dogar teamed up with Nick Payne for a match-winning partnership, scoring 65 not out off just 34 balls which included two fours and eight maximums.

Payne finished unbeaten on 16.

Earlier Matthew Payne had claimed five for 30 off seven overs to stall Earlswood’s progress after Matt Edwards had hit 94 at the top of the order.

Dogar chipped in with two for 13 off his four overs.