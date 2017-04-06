Roddy reigns at the Regency, while C&AC juniors demonstrate promise

Kenilworth Runners’ Paddy Roddy took the honours at the Wright Hassall Leamington Regency 10k, seeing off the determined challenge of Coventry Godiva’s Daniel Clarke to win the event for the first time.

Roddy, 22, who finished ninth in 2013, was side by side with Clarke after they completed the off-road circuit of Newbold Comyn.

Leamington C&AC's Rupe Chahal.

However, he slowly moved away to taste victory in 32min 31sec, 29 seconds clear of Clarke who hung on for second ahead of Bromsgrove & Redditch’s Adam Peacock (33:27).

Tom Foulerton led Leamington C&AC home in fourth place in a time of 35:02 which secured him the MV40 prize.

Clubmate Lewis Fagge was one of six Leamimngton juniors in the race, all of whom finished inside the top 35, finishing fifth in a personal best of 35:07.

Kenilworth Runners’ Steve Marr, coming back from injury, was sixth in 35:11.

Roddy and Daniel Clarke battle it out as the race approaches the 6k mark.

Kieran Chahal (35:45) and Greg West (36:38) followed up successful cross-country seasons by finishing eighth and 14th, respectively and with Jack Savage (36:01), Dean Mawby (36:20) and Dom Hull (36:34) filling tenth to 12th, the men’s team prize was Leamington’s.

Kenilworth Runners showed their strength in the MV50 category with chairman Pete Bryan first in 38:17 ahead of David Leadley (2nd in 38:25) and Simon Corley (3rd in 38:53). Barry Elkington (44:32) was third MV60.

A large number of Spa Striders supported the Round Table-organised event by marshalling, but they still managed to provide the female winner, with Kelsey Wiberley first lady home in 39:38.

Esther Illman had her best race to date, coming in second in a new PB of 41:23 to lead Kenilworth Runners’ ladies to the team prize.

Roddy approaches the finish line.

Leamington C&AC’s Jenny Jeeves was third in a PB of 41:39 despite battling a cold which left her unable to speak.

Jeeves was also the first-placed FV45 and made up a third of the second-placed ladies’ team alongside Emma Roberts (43:24), who knocked two-and-half minutes off her 2016 time and Sarah Price (46:09).

Kenilworth Runners’ Bella Doxey was the third junior female in 46:48.

Selected other Leamington C&AC finishers: 22, Tristan Warren (37:42); 23, Craig Biggerstaff (37:47); 28, Garrath Schule (38:19); 33, Sam Wadsworth (38:31); 35, Marc Curtis (38:42); 44, Steve Hundal (39:12); 80, Ben Phillips (40:47); 84, Nick Tawney (40:55); 85, Graham Garlick (40:53); 97, Jordan King (40:58); 104, Andrew Cooknell (41:22); 117, Steve Webb (41:41); 129, Andrew Higgins (42:07); 141, Simon Perkin (42:43); 186, Peter Stockbridge (44:07); 172, Simon West (43:40); 188, Philip Pavey (43:47); 196, Jatinder Sispal (44:14); 284, Rupe Chahal (46.24); 288, Roger Fagge (46:25); 308, Nick Watkins (46:37); 314, Alex Montgomery (46:38); 340, Ken Loveday (47:18); 460, Laura Gould (49:56); 497, Carol Blower (50.46); 518, Graham Roberts (51:09); 666, Helen West (53:23); 905, Faye Barr (57:16). Leamington Athletics Academy: 15, Ilka Ball (36.33).

The pain shows on the face of Tom Foulerton.

Selected other Spa Striders finishers: 68, Mike Mannion (40:19); 70, Richard Sharman (40:21), 76, Josh Layton (40:35); 79, Jim Wiberley (40:45); 114, Cam Gow (41:41); 143, Nick Varey (42:51); 359, Emma Kennedy (48:06); 486, Iain McArthur (50:52); 599, James Warren (52:47); 693, James Robbins (54:21); 730, Brian Warren (54:56); 915, John Wilson (58:14); 1,026, Julie Grimmett (59:32); 1,108, Edwina Jaycock (1:00:49).

Selected other Kenilworth Runners finishers: 18, Howard Lancashire (37:27); 19, Adam Houghton (37:22 ); 27, Paul Royle (38:15); 43, Oliver Lunn (39:03); 48, Alex Atkinson (39:17); 131, Christopher Lyons (42:15); 158, Craig Phillips (43:06); 162, Michael Williams (43:15); 166, Darren Pettifer (43:24); 218, Ryan Baker (44:31); 219, Rachel Miller (44:42); 229, Samantha Fowle (44:58); 236, Mourad Tounee (44:11); 251, Tina Crow (45:27); 275 Shanika Samarasekera (45:53); 342, Elisse Breugelmans (47:33); 354, Jane Kidd (47:31); 389, Mark Hall (48:20); 415, Jo Coldicott (48:58); 420, Steve Yates (47:24); 477, Sonya Tate (49:51); 491 Rachel Armstrong (50:51); 560 Jon Radley (51:10); 561 Kerrie Flippance (51:28); 585 Lorne Williams (51:04); 677, Denise Cheetham (53:18); 709, Dani Apagyi (52:43); 782, Samantha Moffatt (54:31); 785, Amanda Holmes (54:29); 1,131, Robert Greenway (59:47).

Spa Striders’ Charlotte Everard returned to the trails at the weekend, this time in the Yorkshire Dales, to finish second female in the first race of 20k in the Dale Trail Series.

Meanwhile, fellow Strider Anne Hurrell enjoyed beautiful conditions and scenery in the Buttermere 10 Mile Trail Race, finishing in 1:38:08 for fourth lady.

Helene Wright was fourth female in the Spring Duathalon at Bosworth, Leicestershire.

Kenilworth Runners’ Nick Williams finished 15th in the inaugural Solihull Half Marathon in a time of 1:25:39.

Kenilworth Runners' David Leadley.

Spa Striders’ Steve Pope clocked 1:56:06.

The race was won by Karl Wellborn of Tipton Harriers in 1:15:58.

Kenilworth Runners’ Neil Smith ran the Centurion Grand Prix 5 mile race in 35:50.