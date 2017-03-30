Kenilworth cut loose to inflict a thrashing on Worcester Warriors

Kenilworth scored eight tries to secure an impressive 53-13 victory against Worcester Wanderers at Glasshouse Lane on Saturday, writes Sophie Freestone.

Victories have been sparse for Kenilworth this season but the bonus-point win puts them just four points behind fellow strugglers Crewe and Nantwich with three matches left to play.

The hosts opened the scoring after ten minutes when winger Rhys Jones made a break up the middle of the park to the Wanderers’ 22.

Quick hands took the ball out to the left wing where Harry Kaufman scooped it up from a ruck to crash over from a metre out. Josh Hickman’s conversion attempt was just wide of the uprights.

Seven minutes later, Wanderers cut the gap to two points with a penalty before two converted tries, from Ed Hannam and Bobby Thompson, and a penalty from Hickman gave Kenilworth a commanding 22-3 half-time lead.

The hosts came out firing in the second half, too, securing the bonus point inside the opening two minutes when flanker Mikkel Andresen celebrated his call-up to the Denmark squad by rounding the Wanderers defence to touch down under the posts.

Hickman added the extras to extend his side’s advantage to 26 points.

Wanderers responded immediately, however, with a try on the right following an excellent solo run through the Kenilworth defence.

The conversion was just off target, keeping the score at 29-8 to the hosts.

With the match entering the final half-hour, Kenilworth continued to threaten the visitors’ defence and Jones once again made an excellent break into the Worcester 22.

Gaz Renowden was in support and, under pressure, Jones got the offload away to give him an easy run in.

As was the case earlier in the second half, Worcester’s response to conceding another try was to score one of their own just four minutes later.

Their try on the right cut the gap to 21 points but the conversion attempt was off target.

Winger Liam Leeson then made the most of a Wanderers error to extend Kenilworth’s lead with another converted try as the match entered the final quarter.

Leeson scooped up a loose ball before racing over the whitewash to give his side a healthy 41-13 lead with 19 minutes left on the clock.

Renowden then added his second of the afternoon just three minutes later, spotting a gaping hole in the visitors’ defence to race over the line.

In windy conditions, Hickman’s solid conversion attempt sailed just wide of the posts.

With the 50-point mark looming the hosts were not to be denied and fly-half Harry O’Brien danced his way through the Worcester defence to score before Hickman’s conversion secured a comprehensive victory.

n Kenilworth RFC are looking to recruit a forwards player-coach and backs player-coach for the 2017-18 campaign.

For further information, see www.kenilworthrugby.co.uk or contact Bruce Doe at bruce.doe@btinternet.com or on 07595 893825.