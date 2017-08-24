Kenilworth Ladies make a fine start

Kenilworth Ladies got their season off to a great start on Sunday with a convincing 46-17 friendly victory over Birmingham Exiles at Glasshouse Lane, writes Cath Lyon.

Kenilworth, who have been promoted for the 2017/18 campaign, were up against a side who had beaten them twice last season.

However, with the pack looking as strong as ever and a new, dynamic pairing of Beth Woodward and Phoebe Howles at 12 and 13, the hosts secured a powerful victory against the Exiles in a performance that promises much for the forthcoming season.

Woodward and Howles scored hat-tricks, with both players putting in impressive performances.

Excellent support from Sophie Henry on the wing also saw her name added to the scoresheet alongside full-back Harrie Clemens. Rebecca Lane converted three tries.

Although the Exiles thoroughly tested the hosts’ defensive play, impressive attacking qualities meant Kenilworth were too strong, with a final score of 46-17.

Things have also started well from a player recruitment perspective, with Kenilworth hosting a successful Inner Warrior camp at Glasshouse Lane on Tuesday evening.

These RFU camps are aimed at getting more women and girls playing rugby with 13 players attending the evening, including three first-time players.

If you are interested in joining Kenilworth Ladies, whether you are new to rugby or a seasoned player, email ladies@kenilworthrugby.co.uk for more information.