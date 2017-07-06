Kenilworth name Whitehead coach

Kenilworth RFC have revamped their coaching set-up for the 2017/18 campaign with the appointment of Chris Whitehead as senior coach along with current player Chris Pemble as assistant player-coach.

Whitehead’s career as a hooker took him to a series of leading clubs, including Exeter Chiefs under the guidance of Rob Baxter, before his career was cruelly cut short by a neck injury.

Pemble, a front-row forward for the first XV, also joins the coaching team, while Dan Careless will become strength and conditioning coach for the club, working closely with the other coaches and players to ensure that they are in the right condition.

Mick O’Brien is to remain as first XV manager.

This season also sees the return of Kenilworth Colts and they are to be coached by Richard Gibson, assisted by Danny Rawlings, with Jonathan Brown managing them.

The club’s successful ladies’ section will continue to be coached by Tim Burden, assisted by Steve Haynes.

Pre-season training at Kenilworth started last Tuesday with pre-season games kicking off on August 5 with a home trial game against Didsbury TOC, where former K Jamie Peacock is director of rugby.

This will be followed by an away game at level 5 side Newbold on August 19.

The weekends of August 26 and September 2 are expected to involve Warwickshire Shield games but if not other warm-up fixtures will be arranged.

The league campaign kicks off on September 9 with a massive derby match at home to Leamington.