Old Yardleians brushed aside as Thompson grabs a hat-trick

Kenilworth put on a dominant display on Saturday, wrapping up the bonus point inside 15 minutes and going on to score 13 tries with captain Bobby Thompson grabbing three of them, writes Sophie Freestone.

The visitors set the tone for the match early on and were 12-0 up with just five minutes on the clock.

Alex Selby spotted a gaping hole in the Old Yardleians defence to open his side’s tryscoring account, converting it himself, before Nick Gerber latched on to a long pass to the wing after Kenilworth cut open the defence once again.

That lead was extended after 12 minutes when winger Rhys Jones offloaded to the supporting scrum-half Gareth Renowden who dived over under the posts. Selby’s conversion extended Kenilworth’s advantage to 19 points.

The four-try bonus point was then secured just three minutes later, great hands from winger Simon Tyler releasing full-back Rob Thomason to score on the right.

Old Yardleians responded with a try of their own. A kick through was touched down in the right corner but it was to be their only points of the afternoon with the conversion attempt unsuccessful.

Three tries in 11 minutes for Kenilworth then ensured the hosts went into half-time with a 41-5 lead.

The first of these came from flanker Harry Philpot who dummied the defence from the 20 to score his side’s fifth try of the match.

Having set up Thomason’s earlier try, Tyler then got on the scoresheet himself, showing fine footwork to jink through the Old Yardleians defence and score by the posts.

Renowden rounded off the first-half scoring, burrowing his way over to score from close range.

Ten minutes into the second half, Ks crossed the whitewash again, captain Thompson on hand to score in the corner after his side strung together some great attacking phases. Selby’s excellent conversion added the extras to take his side to within two points of the half-century.

Prop Dan Minks was the man that took his side beyond 50 points, once again finding himself on the wing to score in the corner, having scored from a similar position against Nuneaton Old Edwardians. Selby was again on target with a difficult conversion.

Thompson got himself back on the scoresheet just past the hour-mark after great hands saw the ball reach the flanker. Selby again converted.

Just five minutes later, Tommy Jones joined the list of tryscorers, going over on the left. Thompson then secured his hat-trick to round off another impressive performance from the flanker.

Kenilworth’s final points of the match came in the 73rd minute when powerful, direct running from Harry Kaufman allowed the centre to find his way past the Old Yardleians defence to cross the line.