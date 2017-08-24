Siggers and Carson steam well clear of the train in mid Wales

There were some fine performances from Kenilworth Runners in the 34th Race the Train multi-terrain 14 mile race in mid Wales.

Andrew Siggers and Connor Carson had excellent runs finishing sixth and eight, respectively. Siggers finished fourth senior male in a time of 1hr 31min 34sec, beating the train - which travelled from Tywyn to Abergynolwyn and back in 1:47:40 - by 16 minutes. Carson was second M45 in 1:32:08.

James Gould

Mick Williams finished second V60 in 1:54:22, with Rachael Siggers second LV40 in 1:59:59 and Wayne Briggs, running with former Kenilworth Runner Wendy Daniels (Leamington C&AC), coming home in 2:03:55.

Leamington C&AC’s Phillip Gould clocked 1:34:51 for 15th.

Selected others (Leamington C&AC unless stated): Rupe Chahal (2:16:39); James Atkins (2:25:43); Laura Gould (2:37:51).

In the 10k Quarry Challenge, Leamington C&AC’s Kieran Chahal finished sixth overall in 41:01, with clubmate Sara Habib coming home in 55:04 to miss the train by just four seconds.

James Gould (20:27) pipped his elder sister Mel by seven second to finish eighth in the 5k Challenge, with Mel having to be content with second female and tenth overall.

Kenilworth Runners’ Rachel Kerr finished seventh lady and 76th overall in the Leek Half Marathon in 1:47:23. Frank Walsh was 198th in 2:14:57.

The race was won by Simon Myall of Trentham in 76:06 and the first lady was Gemma Barnett of Vale Royal in 93:06.

Three Kenilworth Runners made the trip to deepest Worcestershire for the 5.7-mile Fladbury Pie Run, with Rich Broadbent sixth in 39:54 and Stef Lunn third lady in 46:37 (21st overall). Simon Mottershead was 48th in 53:15.

Kenilworth Runners’ Jane Phillips took part in the Aldeburgh Carnival 10k, finishing fourth lady in 45:02.

A seasonal switch from winter to summer led to a smaller than usual entry for the Battlefield Half Marathon, a tough 13.1-miler around the village of Naseby, close to the site of the English Civil War battle where Oliver Cromwell’s Parliamentary New Model Army defeated the troops of King Charles I in 1645.

A pleasant sunny morning welcomed the runners for a two-lap course taking in the tough uphill section to Haselbech which in parts was a 1 in 5 gradient before running along the ridge towards the finish at Naseby Village Hall.

Leamington C&AC’s Dave Potter, who is in training for the Chester Marathon in October, ran steadily for eighth overall in 1hr 34min 36sec to give him first in the 60-plus age group.

Club colleague Alex Montgomery, using the race as a training run for the Kenilworth and Malmo Half Marathons next month, found the hills just too severe and came home in 1:51:40 for 22nd.

The race was won by Jack Chennell of Kettering Town Harriers in 1:20:24 and just 46 finished.