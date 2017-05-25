Siggers climbs into the lead and does not look back at the Ready Steady 5k

Kenilworth Runners’ Andy Siggers won the eighth Ready Steady Fun Run in Rugby on Sunday in a time of 16min 54sec.

The 5k race, run under UK Athletics rules, incorporated a very long downhill section on Barby Road.

Siggers and Alistair McDonnell from host club Rugby and Northampton AC battled it out at the front, with McDonnell taking the lead at half-way and working hard to extend his advantage on the downhill.

However, Siggers moved in front going up the short, sharp hill just before the finish and held on for the win.

Siggers was also the first of six Kenilworth Runners to complete the Rugby 6 on Wednesday May 17.

Siggers finished 14th in the third race of the 2017 East Midlands Grand Prix Series in 34:17.

Marc Curtis was first home for Leamington C&AC in 37:25, closely followed by Brian Miller (37:31) who was the first male in his age category.

Jenny Jeeves (40:39) and Susie Tawney (41:29) were also age category winners.

The race was won by Hywel Davies of McCarkiss Endurance Project in 32:21 and there were 319 finishers.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 64, Neil Sheward (38:40); 77, Graham Garlick (Leamington C&AC, 39:21); 86, Steve Webb (Leamington C&AC, 39:54); 112, Tom Williams (41:36); 131, Dawn Clark (Spa Striders, 42:39); 158, Louise Andrews (43:48); 198, Alex Montgomery (Leamington C&AC, 46:07); 282, Tom Dable (54:07); 294, Pauline Dable (55:35, 1st LV).

Curtis and Jeeves also ran the Worcester Half Marathon, a tough but pretty route which starts at the Sixways Stadium and forms a large loop along beautiful rural lanes before heading back to the stadium for the finish.

Curtis was 16th overall and second in his age category, completing the course in a time of 1:27:01. Jeeves finished in 1:34:28 which put her 44th overall. She was also the third lady to cross the line and first in her age category.

Laura Pettifer was the first of four Kenilworth Runners to complete the Knowle Fun Run 10k on Sunday, joining more than 1,000 runners on the closed roads around the village.

Pettifer, who finished 28th overall and third lady in 39:07, was followed by Carla Fuste (202nd in 47:02), Tom Dable (342nd in 51:45) and Pauline Dable (405th in 53:39).

The only disappointment for the Kenilworth Runners was that the course was short, measuring 9.6k on most runners’ watches.

Kenilworth Runners’ George Crawford had an excellent run in the Chester Half Marathon on Sunday, running a new PB of 1:18:15 to finish 19th.

Striders captain Paul Edwards also recorded a new PB of 1:19:19 to come in 24th, while Gary Perkins continued his welcome return from injury with a time of 2:09:45.

The race was won by Mo Abu-Rezeq of Altrincham AC in 1:07:20.

Kenilworth Runners’ Neil Smith completed the Goatfell Hill Race on the Isle of Arran in a time of 2:15:56.

The race took runners from sea level in Brodick to the top of Goatfell and back, a distance of 9.6 miles with 2,900 feet of climb.

Spa Striders’ Chris McKeown claimed first place at the Hook Norton Brewery Firkin 5 in 33min 10sec, while clubmate Kelsey Wiberley took on a distance at the other end of the scale, finishing third lady in just under eight hours in the 50-mile West Country Ultra.