Smith proves ewes-ful with the ball for Kenilworth

A livestock research project manager, who played cricket in the United States for two years, is the August winner of our monthly cricket competition.

Each month, in association with Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins, we celebrate a player who has done something special, with the winner being presented with a box of six new cricket balls for their club, provided by Blythe Liggins.

This time it is medium pace bowler Ed Smith, who claimed eight for ten - including seven clean bowled - playing for Kenilworth 3rds against Breforton, who were all out for 41

Smith, who played his early cricket in his hometown of Rochdale, joined Kenilworth in 2001 when he came to Warwick University to study for his PhD in bacterial population genetics.

Four years later he went as a research fellow to the Medical College of Wisconsin, where he played cricket with a team of ex-pat Indians in Milwaukee.

He returned to the UK in 2007 and rejoined Kenilworth, who he describes as being a fantastic, friendly club with brilliant facilities. “We have a relatively new clubhouse and a magnificent ground, which is so well looked after by Geoff Edmunds and his team. The club wouldn’t exist without Geoff,” said Smith, who is currently working at Stoneleigh as research project manager with the Texel sheep society.

Donna Bothamley, head of wills, trust and probate at Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins, said: “It was an amazing feat of bowling and we are very pleased to announce Ed as our August winner.

“He tells me that his previous best was eight for 28, which in itself is an incredible performance.”