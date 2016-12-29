Taylor-made victory at Christmas Morning Run

The annual Warwick Christmas Morning Run had a new registration point at the Roebuck pub in Smith Street and again proved popular with close to 50 runners taking advantage of favourable weather conditions to take on a 3.4-mile course around St Nicholas Park.

Spa Striders’ Steven Taylor was first home, completing the four-lap course in 19min 56sec.

He was followed by Matt Butler (Leamington C & AC) in 21:04 and Richard Steel (Kenilworth Runners) in 21:25.

The first lady was Myshola Kirkham (Coventry Godiva) in 12th place overall in 23:00.

The prize to the first non club runner went to Paul Rutter who was fifth in 21:37.

Selected others: 6, Brian Miller (Leamington C&AC, 21.55); 7, Rob Mantel (Spa Striders, 22:17); 11, Dave Potter (Leamington C&AC, 22:53); 14, Juzar Kandol (Leamington C&AC, 23:25); 17, Stan Alexander (Kenilworth Runners, 24:07); 20, Christopher Lyons (Kenilworth Runners, 25:44); 21, Mike Scandrett (Kenilworth Runners, 25:45); 27, Pavan Ayyalasomayajula (Kenilworth Runners, 26:11); 30, Amanda Wiggins (Spa Striders, 27:51); 31, Barbara Gunter (Unattached, 28:37); 32, Caroline Whithouse (Spa Striders, 28:40); 33, Sheela Hobden (Kenilworth Runners, 29:04); 34, Clare Westcope (Spa Striders, 29:11); 35, Tom Dable (Kenilworth Runners, 29:25); 39, Pauline Dable (Kenilworth Runners, 30:18); 40, Ann Grimshaw (Regency Runners, 30:35); 41, Ivor Westmore (Spa Striders, 30:35); 45, Rachel Alexander (Arthurs Allsorts, 34:53).

Meanwhile, Kenilworth Runners’ Wayne Briggs ran well in the third race of the Ilmington 10k winter series on Tuesday, finishing sixth in a time of 39:15, his fastest time on the course.

The race was won by Stratford AC’s Richard Shepherd in 35:27, with McCarkiss Endurance Project’s Rich Simkiss fully two minutes back in second.

Selected others: (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 12, Simon Corley (42:00); 21, Clive Pearce (44:20); 55, Christopher Lyons (48:29); 62, Faye Barr (Leamington C&AC, 49:00); 65, Duncan Loveday (Leamington C&AC, 49:16); 120, Wendy Woodhouse (Leamington C&AC, 56:21). 134, Tom Dable (58:43); 137, Pauline Dable (59:11).

More than 500 runners turned up for the 300th Leamington parkrun on Saturday, with Leamington C&AC’s Susie Tawney running a dog-assisted 17:00 to cross the line first ahead of Lewis Fagge (17:37) and George Loveday (18:03).