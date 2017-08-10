Venables and Wilkinson claim points and prizes for Striders

Have your say

Ten Spa Striders travelled to Hook Norton on Sunday to take part in the Hooky 6, a two-lap undulating race around the outskirts of the village.

The event was part of Striders’ summer series and Mel Venables picked up maximum points by finishing fourth lady overall and first FV35 in 40:36.

Fellow Strider Carolyn Wilkinson (42:26) claimed the first FV45 prize, with Leamington C&AC’s Susie Tawney running 41:15 for first FV55.

Paul Edwards (35:31) was the first Strider back, knocking over a minute off his 2016 time to take tenth position overall.

Ste Taylor was next home for the club in 36:57.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 57, Neil Sheward (40:15); 59, Richard Broadbent (40:18); 71, James Hartwright (Spa Striders, 41:20); 98, Chris Lyons (42:41); 101, Tom Williams (42:52); 107, Louise Andrews (43:18); 131, Dorota Woloszynska (45:16); 136, Graham Donoghue (Spa Striders, 45:56); 137, Stef Lunn (45:57); 144, Doug Rattray (Spa Striders, 46:26); 172, Claudine Piper (Spa Striders, 48:24); 195, Lorraine Parsons (Spa Striders, 50:17); 206, Dave Lithgow (Spa Striders, 51:26); 226, Tom Dable (53:11); 280, Pauline Dable (57:57).

Kenilworth Runners’ Matt Griffiths finished the Gloucester City Half Marathon in 60th position in a time of 1:32:57.

Clubmate Dave Pettifer opted for the full marathon, finishing 90th overall out of 402 finishers and first V65 in a 3:38:34.

The half-marathon was won by Chris Steele of Border Harriers in 72:14 and the full marathon by Ben Cockburn of Blackheath and Bromley in 2:44:04.

Three Kenilworth Runners took part in the Cannock Chase Trail 10k on Sunday, with Oliver and Becky Beasley finishing 43rd and 44th, respectively, in a time of 45:26 and Pamela Grimwade coming home 92nd in 49:31.

The race was won by Richard McKenna of Shropshire Shufflers in 38:08.

Runners’ Nick Williams finished 20th in the Totnes 10k in 42:25.

The race was won by James Baker of Chichester Runners in 35:38.

Richard Broadbent was fourth in the Summer Sizzler at the Croome Court and Landscape Park in 41:41.

Fellow Kenilworth Runners Stef Lunn was first lady and 12th overall in 47:06.

Simon Mottershead and Chris Luntley used the event as a trail training session, both having had recent injuries and finished in 68:23 and 68:24, respectively, for 46th and 47th.

The race was won by Chris Webb in 40:20.

Kenilworth Runners’ Andy Siggers, representing Rugby Triathlon Club, finished 29th in the Anglian Water Triathlon at Grafham Water.

Based on his third M35 position he has qualified to represent Great Britain for the 35-39 age group at the 2018 Tartu ETU Standard Distance Triathlon European Championships.

Siggers’ time for the event which consisted of a 1500m swim in Grafham Water, a 23.4-mile bike ride and a 10k run, was 2:01:01.