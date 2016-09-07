Warwick beat the rain to bolster promotion hopes

Warwick claimed a satisfying home victory over Pak Shaheen 2nds on Saturday against the odds, and the weather, to get their promotion challenge back on course.

Warwick were the only team in Warwickshire League Division Five to start, let alone complete, a fixture and the 24 points gained means that they now have their promotion destiny in their own hands having suffered heavily due to rain-affected fixtures over the previous two weekends.

After a delayed start, the efforts of the players and groundsman Paul Finch ensured the match was able to get started soon after the initial rain showers had subsided.

Visitors Pak Shaheen won the toss and, despite the damp conditions,elected to bat and opening bowler Tom Austin (2-23) got Warwick off to a fine start with two wicket maidens in his first two overs.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as Rajan Bhatti (1-15) was replaced by Jorje Singh and the left-arm orthodox bowler knocked the stuffing out of the Pak Shaheen middle order with a devastating spell of 7-1-29-4.

Warren (1-17) and Rudnicki (1-15) completed the job as Pak Shaheen were bowled out for 109 off 28 overs.

A further rain shower at tea meant once the players were able to return to the field Warwick were left with a maximum of 21 overs to chase down the Pak Shaheen total.

Openers Adrian Passey (20 off 19 balls) and Michael Hope (28 off 27) got the Warwick reply off to an ideal start as the pair amassed a 54 partnership in quick time.

It was then left to skipper Matt Warren (35 not out) and Jorje Singh (11 not out) to guide Warwick to an eight-wicket win off 17 overs.

Warwick’s victory restored the side to second in the division and they now know a maximum-points victory in their final fixture of the season at home to Moseley 3rds tomorrow will ensure promotion.

Warwick’s Sunday 2nds rounded off their season with a 24-point victory against Alvechurch and Hopwood.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Warwick made 193 all out, with Matt Warren producing a fine innings before retiring when he reached 100.

Simon Mcllennan scored 22 and Ben Rhodes hit 20 as Warwick were dismissed in the 38th over to give Alvechurch an extra two overs in which to reach their target.

However, their innings was ended in the 39th over, with Tony Sarson, in his last game before retirement, claiming four for 45 off his eight overs.

Skipper Warren chipped in with two wickets and Joe Evans also picked up two scalps, with fine outfielding leading to the other wickets falling to run-outs.