Worldy of a run from V70 Copson as Andrew maintains his winning form

Sunday’s Rugby 10 mile road race featured a new world best time for 70-year-old Angela Copson, who broke the previous record by over two minutes.

Her time of 1hr 14min 43sec saw her 91st overall in a field of 200.

This year the Rugby & Northampton athlete has set a British record in ten different events from 800m to the marathon, six of which are world records or bests.

Based at Barby Cricket Club, the race takes a scenic route through parts of Barby, Kilsby and Hillmorton and was won by Leamington C&AC’s Paul Andrew, some 15 years after he previously lifted the trophy.

Andrew, 35, was the champion in 2002 and last took part in 2009.

With ideal conditions of a cool, still autumn day, he clocked 56:16, more than a minute ahead of three Kenilworth Runners, Ben Taylor (57:30), Connor Carson (57:52) and Steve Marr (58:32).

“I enjoyed it,” said Andrew, who also won the Kenilworth Half Marathon for the third time a couple of weeks ago.

“I ran quicker than I was hoping. I was out on my own after about half a mile which made it harder to stay in racing mode.”

He is now targeting the Telford 10k in December and will turn his attentions to the cross-country season.

“I’ve had a long string of injuries for about ten to 12 years,” he added. “It’s only in the last couple years I’ve rebuilt everything and been back on the comeback trail.”

The first junior man was Leamington C&AC’s Greg West who was eighth overall in 61:11.

Kenilworth’s men took the team honours with Matt Dyer (12th in 62:05) completing the quartet.

Leamington were runners-up with Charlie Staveley (20th in 64:12) and Marc Curtis (24th in 65:09) joining Andrew and West.

The race also completed Spa Striders’ Summer Series, with Paul Edwards their first runner home and seventh overall in 60:50.

There was also a top-ten finish for Chris McKeown (61:54).

Kenilworth Runners’ Laura Pettifer (69:36) who has competed in all 11 Warwickshire Road Race League races this year, was first lady and 55th overall, ahead of clubmate Rebecca Beasley (70:09).

Leamington’s Jenny Jeeves was third and 62nd overall in 70:20 to pick up the WV45 prize.

Gail Audhali (1st V55, 71:57) joined her Kenilworth clubmates to make up the leading ladies’ team, with Spa Striders second.

Carolyn Wilkinson led Striders’ contingent (70:28), placing fourth and in doing so securing the third woman spot in the Warwickshire Road Race League.

The event also incorporated the Midland Masters Championship, with medals awarded on age grading.

Gold went to Copson (W65, 93.46%), with Carson taking silver (M45, 82.95%) and Kenilworth’s David Pettifer bronze for his time of 72:57 (80.42%).

The race was the final race in the Warwickshire Road Race League, in which Kenilworth won the team honours in both the senior men’s and women’s categories.