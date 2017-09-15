5 things to do in and around Leamington Spa

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Leamington Spa, Warwick and Kenilworth in the coming week.

1 ARTS

Kenilworth Arts Festival, various venues, September 17 to 23

The festival returns with a packed programme of events catering for a wide array of tastes and interests. It features enterprising craft events, dynamic jazz and folk contributions and a family-friendly opening day,in the form of a free fiesta in Abbey Fields. Among the highlights are Writers Kit de Waal and Sarah Moss conversing with journalist Alex Clark at the Talisman Theatre, a poetry evening at the Priory Theatre and craft events will be found at the Farthing Gallery.

Music and dance feature throughout the week with a ceilidh a big attraction on Tuesday September 19 at St John’s church where workshops with Leamington-based dance company Motionhouse will also be held.

Details: kenilworthartsfestival.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Formula X, Dream Factory, Warwick, September 20 to 30

A cast of 26 young performers take audiences to the edge in an all new adventurous show that fuels the energy of F1 with the skills of circus, movement, theatre, multimedia and sound. Inspired by ideas in the book Chequered Conflict by F1 writer and commentator Maurice Hamilton, the show celebrates the excitement, power and conflict surrounding the sport.

The creators of Formula X drew inspiration from the themes in the book alongside the energy and challenge that pervades the world of action sports, with high speed skating, cycling, acrobatics, aerial, contemporary movement and text. It is a hybrid form of presentation that is staged on, in and around the track installation at the Warwick theatre. Audiences will find themselvesat the heart of the event. The show is staged with support from Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.

Details: www.playboxtheatre.com

3 FAMILY

Leamington Beer & Music Festival, The Band Factory, Althorpe Street, Leamington, September 15 to 17

With more than 45 real ales, more than ten ciders plus a Gin & Fizz Bar to accompany more than 25 live music acts across two stages, the weekend promises a weekend of fun in the name of charity. More than £11,000 has been raised over the last two years for The Band Factory and other local community groups. Also on offer are a variety of free music workshops and a homebrew competition. Headlining both nights is Leamingt-Oom-Pah – Leamington’s very own oompah band.A quiet family room available for those with small children.

Details: www.leamingtonbeerfestival.org

4 THEATRE

The Cherry Orchard, Loft Theatre, Leamington, September 20 to 30

Anton Checkhov described his work as a comedy with moments of pure farce – and the Loft’s first production of its new season promises to keep its fine balance between laughter and sadness.

Details: loft-theatre.co.uk

5 FAMILY

Big Fish Little Fish, The Assembly, Leamington, September 17

The award-winning ‘family rave’ returns to Leamington, this time with a Heroes & Villains theme. Expect top DJs, a multi-sensory dance floor, club visuals, bubble machines, huge bouncy balloons, glitter cannons and the famous parachute dance.

Details: www.bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk

