Best-selling author Amanda Owen will be in Leamington tomorrow (Wednesday).

She will be at the town’s Waterstones on Wednesday April 5, at 6.30pm for a talk followed by a signing.

Amanda’s latest book A Year in the Life of the Yorkshire Shepherdess, has been in the Times’ top 10 bestselling list for non-fiction for the past few weeks.

