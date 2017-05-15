British motor history explored in 50 objects at Gaydon museum

The story of the British car will be told in 50 objects in a major new exhibition opening in Gaydon on Friday May 19.

British Motoring Treasures will celebrate the rich history of an industry that has dominated the economic and social history of the West Midlands region for more than a century.

The exhibition, which is will run at the British Motor Museum until March 2018, will showcase the depth and variety of the nationally-designated collections held at the museum.

Each object will have its own story, whether it is of a ground-breaking invention or a piece of social history. The exhibition will include archive material, artwork, publicity material, signs and tools. One example on display will be an original sketch from 1944 by Alec Issigonis of the Mosquito, a car that would be the prototype for the Morris Minor.

There will be three cars on display - a 1899 Wolseley Voiturette, the first four-wheel car that Herbert Austin designed, and a 1965 sectioned Austin Mini which was a revolution in motoring terms. The third car will be revealed when the exhibition opens.

The displays will also feature lesser known aspects of the story, especially the role of the people who designed, built and used the products of the British motor industry. One example will be a selection of recipe cards for meals served in the 25 staff canteens at Longbridge in Birmingham.

Entry to the British Motoring Treasures exhibition is included in museum entry. Visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk to find out more about the museum and the exhibition.