Colourful fun for all at Spa Centre

A summer season packed with shows for everyone is promised at the Spa Centre in Leamington.

There will be plenty of glitzy entertainment with Strictly’s favourite couple Ian Waite and Natalie Lowe returning with a bang after their first successful UK tour. Ian and Natalie have developed a whole new show with newly choreographed routines of their favourite Ballroom and Latin dances.

Comedy highlights this season leading musical satirist Mitch Benn and Chortle Award Winner 2015 Marcel Lucont along with insightful humour from Ayesha Hazarika. The ever-popilar Reginald D. Hunter will be returning to the UK with his highly anticipated new show Some People v Reginald D. Hunter. There will also be laughs from Terry Alderton, Andrew Lawrence, Jack Rooke, Katy Brand and many more.

Families can enjoy CBeebie’s favourites Sarah and Duck, who will take children on a magical adventure. The enchanting world of Sarah and Duck is brought to life in a new stage production, featuring the wonderful characters from the BAFTA award winning CBeebies show.

Music fans can revel in the sounds of awe-inspiring guitarist Juan Martin with a new flamenco programme of music, song and dance direct from Spain. Brian Poole & the Tremeloes will perform on stage together again, while the Nick Ross Orchestra and The Bill Joel Songbook performed by Elio Pace with his band will return to the venue. And David Bowie fans are in for a treat with the Bowie Experience, celebrating the music of the late musical icon.

The Easter Bunny will be in town with an Eggsellent Adventure and CinemaLive will bring The FairyTale Series: Coppelia to the cinema screen.

Call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk for more information.