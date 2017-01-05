Dickens’ tale of a haunting takes to stage in Dunstable

Spine-tingling tales by Charles Dickens come to the stage in Dunstable this month.

The Haunting is set in ancient, crumbling mansion, where two men stumble across a dark and terrifying secret that will change their lives forever.

David Filde is employed to catalogue the estate’s impressive library and finds an incredible array of rare books.

But as a series of strange and unexplained events conspire to keep Filde from his work, he realises that if he is to convince his sceptical employer that the mysterious phenomena he is experiencing is real, they must journey together to the very edge of terror to discover the source of the terrifying visitations.

Dunstable Rep presents the show at the Little Theatre in High Street South from Friday January 20 to Saturday January 28 at 7.45pm.

Director Alistair Brown said: “The Haunting is very similar in many ways to the highly successful play, The Woman in Black.

“But The Haunting stands as a piece of theatre very much in its own right.

“ We are working on a production full of atmosphere, tension and clever technical influences and I can guarantee there will be some genuinely scary moments.

“Charles Dickens always loved ghost stories. His childhood nurse filled his young mind with these tales and he later wrote about his love of her ghoulish tastes.”

Visit www.littletheatre.org.uk, call 01582 204021: or email tickets@littletheatre.org.uk to book or for more information.