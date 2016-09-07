Disney favourite brought to stage in Warwick by Playbox Theatre

One of Disney’s most popular musicals is comes to the stage in Warwick courtesy of Playbox Theatre.

Beauty & The Beast Jr features a cast of more 50 youngsters. The music l focusses on the power of change, growth and learning in everyone’s lives told through a song-filled show with lively and memorable songs including Be Our Guest.

Belle is played by 18-year-old Priya Edwards from Solihull with Beast played by Joe Lydick and Lumiere by Cameron Walker. Other major roles are taken by Hayden Coward, Cameron Scriven, Tom Codd, Alex Cottriall and Martha Markham.

Beauty & The Beast was created by Disney Theatrical Group and played to huge acclaim on Broadway. This production from Juliet Vankay is inspired visually by the lavish shows produced by The Radio City Rockettes in New York with a sense of dazzle and showbiz, colour and spectacle.

Juliet Vankay’s previous productions for Playbox’s Musical Theatre Festivals include The Secret Garden in 201) and Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr in2015.

The show runs at the Dream Factory on selected dates from Friday September 9 to Sunday September 18. Call 419555 to book.