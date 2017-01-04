Experience an evening of music Sinatra-style

The magic of Frank Sinatra is coming to the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry next week when one of the world’s leading tribute artists performs.

Stephen Triffitt promises to bring the swing, the swagger and the velvet vocals of the legendary singer when he plays at the venue on Friday, January 13.

Acclaimed worldwide as a master of his craft, Stephen created the role of Ol’ Blue Eyes in the original West End production of The Rat Pack Live from Las Vegas that toured the USA, Canada and Europe.

He has also retraced Frank’s golden footsteps, starring for three seasons at the legendary Sands Casino in Las Vegas.

Stephen has drawn rave reviews on both sides of the Atlantic. The London Evening Standard has described Stephen’s resemblance to Sinatra as “unsettlingly perfect”.

Stephen has also sold out the London Palladium twice and the Royal Festival Hall with his solo concert shows.

With sculpted hair, twinkling blue eyes and shiny black patent leather shoes, Stephen promises to breathe life into Sinatra’s many classic hits including Fly Me to the Moon, Mack the Knife, New York, New York, My Way, That’s Life, All the Way and Luck Be a Lady.

Tickets cost £25. Call 024 7655 3055 or visit www.belgrade.co.uk to book.