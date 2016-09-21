Family dance show to make a splash at Warwick Arts Centre

Warwickshire dance company Motionhouse takes its family show Scattered to Warwick Arts Centre on Tuesday, October 4.

A company of seven dancers use Motionhouse’s highly physical style against a backdrop of digital imagery as film and live performance interact.

The production explores our relationship with water, from plunging into an ocean and tumbling down a waterfall to sliding on an avalanche.

Kevin Finnan, Motionhouse’s artistic director, and choreographer and movement director for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games, said: “Our aim is to produce exciting and enjoyable shows – we want our audiences to be stimulated and moved by our work.”

Scattered has previously toured to much acclaim in the UK and Europe, China, Japan, Macau and the USA.

Motionhouse is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Full-price tickets cost from £19. Call 024 7652 4524 to book.